Pryor Street roundabout project set to start in September

(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction on the Pryor Street roundabout is officially scheduled to start in September.

According to the City of Athens and Utilities, work on Pryor Street will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The street will be closed in front of the Athens Seventh-Day Adventist Church for construction.

Starting Sept. 1 message boards will be installed and on Sept. 7 detour signs will be installed. Officials say Hobbs Street will serve as the detour.

The project is expected to take up to six months to complete, weather permitting.

Golden Eagle Drive and Boardwalk will be open during this time. The church will have access to its parking lot and residents will have access to their driveways.

