Madison man killed in motorcycle crash on Saturday
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Saturday morning.
ALEA confirms 73-year-old Robert Burns was fatally injured when the 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. on U.S. 72 about a mile east of Huntsville.
Burns’ passenger also of Madison, 64-year-old Cathy Burns was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
