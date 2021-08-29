Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Madison man killed in motorcycle crash on Saturday

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Saturday morning.

ALEA confirms 73-year-old Robert Burns was fatally injured when the 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. on U.S. 72 about a mile east of Huntsville.

Burns’ passenger also of Madison, 64-year-old Cathy Burns was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison.
Huntsville police seeking help to identify theft, burglary suspect
Ida Forecast Track
Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane; Impacts for Tennessee Valley Monday & Tuesday
Hurricane Ida's Track
Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida
Footage from William Darby's body camera the day Jeffery Parker was shot and killed
Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera
Law enforcement agents searching for burglary suspect
Law enforcement agents searching for AAMU burglary suspect

Latest News

Ida Forecast Track
Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane; Impacts for Tennessee Valley Monday & Tuesday
State of Emergency issued by Governor Ivey
Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida
WX - WAFF
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
Man charged with DUI
Man arrested, charged with DUI following officer-involved crash