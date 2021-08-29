Madison man killed in motorcycle crash on Saturday

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Saturday morning.

ALEA confirms 73-year-old Robert Burns was fatally injured when the 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. on U.S. 72 about a mile east of Huntsville.

Burns’ passenger also of Madison, 64-year-old Cathy Burns was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

