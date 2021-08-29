Deals
Huntsville area Bojangles to stay open during company-wide temporary closures

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants announced it will temporarily close all of its establishments on two upcoming days, but the locations in Huntsville will stay open amid the closures.

The company decided to close the restaurants to give their employees a break. However, the Huntsville area locations are set to remain open during the company-wide temporary closures.

In a statement, Bojangles encouraged employees to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

Bojangles’ employees will not be paid for the day off.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

