FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Monday & Tuesday for Ida impacts in TN Valley

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Sunday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Sunday
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cloud cover will continue to push in this evening along with some isolated rain showers, lows will stay warm in the lower 70s. Monday will start off fairly quiet with mostly cloudy skies and a southeast breeze, highs will be in the middle 80s.

We focus our attention on Hurricane Ida that will bring significant weather impacts to the Tennessee Valley on Monday and Tuesday. For this reason, Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Ida will continue to track north/northeast and will bring us the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon. Wind gusts will pick up late Monday evening overnight into Tuesday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible. Winds will increase significantly on Tuesday with the threat of severe weather from Ida’s outer bands.

Severe thunderstorms with torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible along with the threat of embedded tornadoes in the bands. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, flash flooding will be a concern. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday.

Ida Impacts
Ida Impacts(WAFF)

Keep checking back for the latest impacts from Hurricane Ida or-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App. Expect frequent updates and Facebook LIVE coverage during the worst of the storms Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Sunny and dry weather is forecast for Thursday through Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to low 90s. An early look at Labor Day Monday shows the chance for scattered thunderstorms and highs in the middle 80s.

