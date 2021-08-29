Deals
Employee found dead after possible accident at Von Braun Center

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of a body found in a maintenance area at the Von Braun Center on Saturday night.

According to HPD, employees found an employee underneath a utility vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Authorities tell WAFF the vehicle slipped off of a jack. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation but is believed to be an accident.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

