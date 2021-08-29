Deals
48 Blitz: Week 2 scores and highlights

By Georgia Chambers
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week brings a new month and a new week of high school football action!

Week 2 is in the books and we saw a lot of great matchups across north Alabama this week.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE WEEK 2 SCORES]

48 BLITZ WEEK 2

Friday, September 3

  • Game of the Week: James Clemens at Bob Jones [LINK]
  • Madison County at New Hope [LINK]
  • Huntsville at Grissom [LINK]
  • Red Bay at Lexington [LINK]
  • Muscle Shoals at Decatur [LINK]
  • Colbert Heights at Danville [LINK]
  • JPII at Randolph [LINK]
  • Collinsville at Fyffe [LINK]
  • Hazel Green at Buckhorn [LINK]
  • Asbury at Geraldine [LINK]
  • Falkville at Whitesburg Christian [LINK]

WEEK 2 Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

James Clemens Jets at Bob Jones Patriots

48 Blitz Game of the Week - Week 2 - James Clemens at Bob Jones
48 Blitz Game of the Week - Week 2 - James Clemens at Bob Jones(WAFF)

