48 Blitz: Week 2 scores and highlights
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week brings a new month and a new week of high school football action!
Week 2 is in the books and we saw a lot of great matchups across north Alabama this week.
48 BLITZ WEEK 2
Friday, September 3
- Game of the Week: James Clemens at Bob Jones [LINK]
- Madison County at New Hope [LINK]
- Huntsville at Grissom [LINK]
- Red Bay at Lexington [LINK]
- Muscle Shoals at Decatur [LINK]
- Colbert Heights at Danville [LINK]
- JPII at Randolph [LINK]
- Collinsville at Fyffe [LINK]
- Hazel Green at Buckhorn [LINK]
- Asbury at Geraldine [LINK]
- Falkville at Whitesburg Christian [LINK]
WEEK 2 Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center
James Clemens Jets at Bob Jones Patriots
