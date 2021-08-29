Deals
48 Blitz: Week 2 Schedule and Pick ‘Em

48 Blitz Week 2
48 Blitz Week 2
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week brings a new month, and a new week of high school football action. Week 2 is here, and there are a lot of great matchups across North Alabama as region play begins this week.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE WEEK 2 SCHEDULE]

Of these matchups, 48 Blitz has chosen five games in North Alabama to feature. We want to know which teams you think will come out with the win. Vote in our Week 2 Pick ‘Em Games below!

