Tracking Hurricane Ida, impacts on the Valley

By Kellie Miller
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Monday and Tuesday are now First Alert Weather Days.

Hurricane Ida is forecasted to become a major hurricane with wind gusts over 145mph by landfall sometime Sunday. The eventual track will determine our exact threat for severe weather and heavy rainfall. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings the center of the storm through the Tennessee Valley late Monday night into Tuesday night after a Louisiana landfall.

The main concerns for us at home are heavy rain, wind gusts over 45 mph and tropical tornadoes. These currently look like Tuesday morning into Tuesday night. Rainfall totals could get close to six inches in many areas Tuesday into Wednesday. This would increase the threat for flash flooding and river flooding in the Tennessee Valley.

Keep checking back for updates throughout the weekend. If the storm moves in faster we could also see a higher threat for wind damage from the storm. The weekend in the Tennessee Valley will be mostly dry and hot ahead of the hurricane. Highs will be in the lower 90s with few very isolated showers and storms.

