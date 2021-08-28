Deals
Man arrested, charged with DUI following officer-involved crash in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer with the Huntsville Police Department was injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash involved an HPD officer and a citizen. Officers identified the citizen involved in the crash as 35-year-old Timothy Chandler.

Chandler was charged with DUI and transported to the Madison County Jail. The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injured and was later released.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

