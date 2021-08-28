Local attorney encourages renters to apply for rental assistance programs after Supreme Court strikes down moratorium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are searching for help on how to keep a roof over their heads.

Late Thursday night, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the CDC eviction moratorium.

WAFF 48 talked to attorney Holly Ray, a local attorney who is offering assistance to people to help them catch up on their rent due to the pandemic. She said right now, people need to apply for rental assistance programs that are available through the city, county, and state.

When the pandemic started, many people were left without jobs.

The original mortarium was put in place to make sure those who were unemployed did not end up homeless. However, it expired, and a new moratorium was instated for areas where cases were surging.

There is some help available for people who need it, like the Madison County and Huntsville rental assistance programs.

So far, they have helped just over 1,000 people. 505 applications have been submitted, and $20,163 have been given out in the county.

Ray said those in need should apply now and start making payment plans with their landlords.

“Because all of the options that we had to stall the eviction is now off the table. That means, if your landlord files an eviction, no matter how hard your situation is if you are disabled or have young children in the home or have no place to go all that judge can give you is 7 days,” said Ray.

