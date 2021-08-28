Deals
Law enforcement agents searching for AAMU burglary suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement agents are searching for a man in connection to a residential hall burglary that occurred at Alabama A&M University on Friday evening.

Authorities are searching for 19-year-old EdRick Moneeck Campbell, of Georgia. AAMU Public Safety notified campus residents and ordered a lockdown of all residence halls until 7 a.m. on August 28.

Police say Campbell is not a student at Alabama A&M University.

WAFF is told, the Huntsville Police Department and campus police were able to retrieve the stolen property as well as some personal items of the suspect.

Authorities learned that Campbell is wanted on felony charges in two jurisdictions in Georgia.

AAMU officials are asking community members not to approach anyone resembling the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts should contact the AAMU Department of Public Safety at 256-372-5555 or local law enforcement agencies.

