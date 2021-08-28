Deals
Huntsville police seeking help to identify theft, burglary suspect

Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison.
Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are seeking help in identifying a woman connected to theft and burglary in Madison.

Police say the woman in the surveillance photos is wanted for questioning with investigators on passing fraudulent checks, theft of a vehicle tag and numerous vehicle break-ins in Madison.

Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison
Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison

If anyone has information on this woman you are asked to contact officers at 256-564-8078.

