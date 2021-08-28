Huntsville police seeking help to identify theft, burglary suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are seeking help in identifying a woman connected to theft and burglary in Madison.

Police say the woman in the surveillance photos is wanted for questioning with investigators on passing fraudulent checks, theft of a vehicle tag and numerous vehicle break-ins in Madison.

Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison (Huntsville Police Department)

If anyone has information on this woman you are asked to contact officers at 256-564-8078.

