Huntsville police seeking help to identify theft, burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are seeking help in identifying a woman connected to theft and burglary in Madison.
Police say the woman in the surveillance photos is wanted for questioning with investigators on passing fraudulent checks, theft of a vehicle tag and numerous vehicle break-ins in Madison.
If anyone has information on this woman you are asked to contact officers at 256-564-8078.
HELP IDENTIFY: Investigators would like to talk to the woman in these surveillance photos about passing fraudulent checks, theft of a vehicle tag and numerous vehicle break-ins in Madison.— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) August 28, 2021
Recognize her? ☎️ 256-564-8078 pic.twitter.com/A7FE4cdoBh
