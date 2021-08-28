Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties ahead of Hurricane Ida’s anticipated landfall.

The state of emergency will go into effect on August 28 at 2 p.m. Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties are included in the State of Emergency.

This comes after the National Weather Service predicted a severe weather event for the state of Alabama with significant potential for strong winds, flooding and tornadoes.

Statement issued by Governor Ivey:

“As Hurricane Ida’s trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama. With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system. I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.”

