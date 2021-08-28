Deals
First responders on standby for football games

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s week one for high school football.

First responders have been busy responding to emergencies and COVID-19 calls. Now, they’re also on the sidelines to make sure student-athletes are safe on the field.

HEMSI Community Relations Manager Don Webster said right now, in extreme temperatures, some football players can experience heat exhaustion. He said they work with all three school systems in Madison County, including private schools.

Friday, they have ten games in Madison County and will have about 20 staff members on standby at all the games.

He has some advice for parents and coaches.

“Drink plenty of fluid before they go out there, especially these games that start at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. and still during the heat of the day when the heat is still out there,” said Webster.

Webster said coaches have been doing a great job keeping students hydrated to prevent injuries.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

