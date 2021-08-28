First Alert Weather Day Mon. & Tues. for Ida impacts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies stay with us overnight into Sunday morning with warm and muggy lows in the low to middle 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with the heat index reaching as high as 101 degrees, a few isolated downpours and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon and early evening.

We focus our attention on Hurricane Ida which is forecast to make landfall Sunday evening as a Major Category 4 hurricane alone Louisiana’s South Central coast, Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the potential impacts in the Tennessee Valley. Ida will track north/northeast once it makes landfall and will bring us the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon. Wind gusts will pick up late Monday evening overnight into Tuesday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.

Winds will increase significantly on Tuesday with the threat of severe weather from Ida’s outer bands. Severe thunderstorms with torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible along with the threat of embedded tornadoes in the bands. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, flash flooding will be a concern. Keep checking back for the latest impacts from Hurricane Ida or-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App. Expect frequent updates and Facebook LIVE coverage during the worst of the storms Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Sunny and dry weather is forecast for Thursday through Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to low 90s. An early look at Labor Day Monday shows the chance for scattered thunderstorms and highs in the middle 80s.

