1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Arab man was killed and a Guntersville man was injured in a head-on collision in Guntersville on Friday morning.

Guntersville police responded to the crash on Alabama 79 near Luther Street at approximately 11:50 a.m. Officer say 46-year-old Steven Lee Knight, of Arab, was killed and 55-year-old Kenneth Maurice Moore, of Guntersville, was seriously injured.

Responding units included Guntersville Police Department, Guntersville Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems Ambulance Service, Air Evac 32 and the Marshall County Coroners Office.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

