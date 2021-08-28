Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision in Guntersville

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Arab man was killed and a Guntersville man was injured in a head-on collision in Guntersville on Friday morning.

Guntersville police responded to the crash on Alabama 79 near Luther Street at approximately 11:50 a.m. Officer say 46-year-old Steven Lee Knight, of Arab, was killed and 55-year-old Kenneth Maurice Moore, of Guntersville, was seriously injured.

Responding units included Guntersville Police Department, Guntersville Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems Ambulance Service, Air Evac 32 and the Marshall County Coroners Office.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida
Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane; impacts on Tennessee Valley early next week
Wreck on Eastbound lanes
Overturned 18-wheeler causing major traffic delays in Huntsville
Footage from William Darby's body camera the day Jeffery Parker was shot and killed
Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge in Huntsville
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge between Huntsville Hospital, Blackwell Medical Tower
48 Blitz: Week 1
48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football scores and highlights

Latest News

Law enforcement agents searching Looking for campus burglar
Law enforcement agents searching for AAMU burglary suspect
Timothy Chandler arrested for DUI following officer-involved crash
Man arrested, charged with DUI following officer-involved crash in Huntsville
Tracking Hurricane Ida, impacts on the Valley
Tracking Hurricane Ida, impacts on the Valley
Tracking Hurricane Ida, impacts on the Valley
Tracking Hurricane Ida, impacts on the Valley