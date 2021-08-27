Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera

By Anna Mahan and Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A video was released Friday showing the moments just before former Huntsville police officer William Darby shot and killed Jeffery Parker in 2018.

WAFF was one of multiple media outlets that requested its release. A Judge initially ruled the video should be released to the media. Then, the city of Huntsville filed a motion to try to block it. However, the Madison County Circuit Clerk eventually released the video.

WARNING: This video has been edited to stop just before Darby fires his gun. This video may be disturbing to viewers.

Just about 30 minutes after the video was released, attorney Martin Weinberg, who is representing Jeffery Parker’s family, spoke to the media regarding the footage. Weinberg says it’s important this video was released for transparency and accountability.

Press conference with Attorney Martin Weinberg:

Darby is beginning a 25-year sentence for murder after he was convicted in May. His attorneys are promising to appeal.

READ MORE: Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

WAFF is looking through the rest of the video and exactly what happened with Darby and fellow officers within the 30 minutes after the shooting. WAFF’s Kailey’s Schuyler will have more details on that coming up tonight on WAFF 48 News at 10.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Latino student talks about the struggles of undocumented immigrants aiming for a college...
The American Dream: Hundreds of Russellville City School students won’t be able to attend college in Alabama because of state law
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Two injured in motorcycle versus car accident in Decatur
Two hospitalized after motorcycle versus car crash in Decatur
Tropical Storm Ida
Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane; impacts on Tennessee Valley early next week
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Attorney Martin Weinberg speaks after William Darby's video camera footage is released
Attorney Martin Weinberg speaks after William Darby's video camera footage is released
Footage from William Darby's body camera the day Jeffery Parker was shot and killed
Footage from William Darby's body camera the day Jeffery Parker was shot and killed
Wreck on Eastbound lanes
Overturned 18-wheeler causing major traffic delays in Huntsville
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 681K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases