Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A video was released Friday showing the moments just before former Huntsville police officer William Darby shot and killed Jeffery Parker in 2018.

WAFF was one of multiple media outlets that requested its release. A Judge initially ruled the video should be released to the media. Then, the city of Huntsville filed a motion to try to block it. However, the Madison County Circuit Clerk eventually released the video.

WARNING: This video has been edited to stop just before Darby fires his gun. This video may be disturbing to viewers.

Just about 30 minutes after the video was released, attorney Martin Weinberg, who is representing Jeffery Parker’s family, spoke to the media regarding the footage. Weinberg says it’s important this video was released for transparency and accountability.

Press conference with Attorney Martin Weinberg:

Darby is beginning a 25-year sentence for murder after he was convicted in May. His attorneys are promising to appeal.

WAFF is looking through the rest of the video and exactly what happened with Darby and fellow officers within the 30 minutes after the shooting. WAFF’s Kailey’s Schuyler will have more details on that coming up tonight on WAFF 48 News at 10.

