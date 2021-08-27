Deals
Two hospitalized after motorcycle versus car crash in Decatur

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in the hospital Thursday night after a wreck in Decatur.

According to Decatur police, a motorcyclist collided with a car near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Moulton Street around 7:45 p.m. The person driving the motorcycle was transported to Huntsville Hospital while the driver of the car was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

We’re told those two were the only people involved and their conditions are unknown at this time.

There are no other details as Decatur police continue to investigate.

