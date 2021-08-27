Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Tracking Hurricane Ida

First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday and Tuesday are now First Alert Weather Days. Over the weekend Hurricane Ida will gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico.  This storm is forecast to become a major hurricane with wind gusts over 145mph.  The eventual track will determine our exact threat for severe weather and heavy rainfall.  The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings the center of the storm through the Tennessee Valley late Monday night into Tuesday night after a Louisiana landfall.  The main timeline for heavy rain, wind gusts over 45 mph and tropical tornadoes is currently looking like Tuesday morning into Tuesday night. Rainfall totals could get close to six inches in many areas Tuesday into Wednesday.  This would increase the threat for flash flooding and river flooding in the Tennessee Valley.  Keep checking back for updates throughout the weekend.  If the storm moves in faster we could also see a higher threat for wind damage from the storm.  Dangerous surf conditions, tornadoes and a storm surge will also be possible along the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama Gulf Coast.  The weekend in the Tennessee Valley will be mostly dry and hot ahead of the hurricane.  Highs will be in the lower 90s with a few very isolated showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Latino student talks about the struggles of undocumented immigrants aiming for a college...
The American Dream: Hundreds of Russellville City School students won’t be able to attend college in Alabama because of state law
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Two injured in motorcycle versus car accident in Decatur
Two hospitalized after motorcycle versus car crash in Decatur
Tropical Storm Ida
Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane; impacts on Tennessee Valley early next week
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Forecast
Finally Friday Forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
Tropical Storm Ida
Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane; impacts on Tennessee Valley early next week
Hot weekend ahead
More heat and humidity today and this weekend ahead of Tropical Storm Ida impacts next week