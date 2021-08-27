Scottsboro pediatrician shares COVID-19 concerns and encourages face coverings

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Scottsboro City Schools are again wearing masks inside the classroom following a plea from area doctors.

“The other day when I did my count, I had a third of all of my rapid COVID tests I did in a day were all positive,” said Dr. Dennis Basila.

Workdays in the clinic are now much busier for Dr. Dennis Basila. He is a Pediatrician at Kids First Pediatrics in Scottsboro and said many kids have been coming in with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“We’ve seen viruses that cause RSV, that causes a lot of wheezing, and now we are started to see flu this week. It is concerning amongst the COVID that’s starting to skyrocket in the community,” said Dr. Basila.

To help reduce the spread and keep kids out of the hospital, Dr. Basila and several other local doctors urged the Scottsboro City School Board to make face coverings mandatory.

Basila explained the effectiveness.

“Especially in children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated, this is the only way we can protect our children. By having them wear the face mask, it blocks the transmission of the respiratory droplets and illness,” said Dr. Basila.

Many people have stated exposing children to the virus could help, which Dr. Basilla said it’s not safe since some kids may not show symptoms.

“It’s dangerous to say to start trying to expose them and get them sick. I have three kids, and I would not do that to my children and wouldn’t recommend it for anyone else,” said Dr. Basila.

Scottsboro City Schools will require face coverings until September 2.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.