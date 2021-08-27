Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Scottsboro pediatrician shares COVID-19 concerns and encourages face coverings

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Scottsboro City Schools are again wearing masks inside the classroom following a plea from area doctors.

“The other day when I did my count, I had a third of all of my rapid COVID tests I did in a day were all positive,” said Dr. Dennis Basila.

Workdays in the clinic are now much busier for Dr. Dennis Basila. He is a Pediatrician at Kids First Pediatrics in Scottsboro and said many kids have been coming in with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“We’ve seen viruses that cause RSV, that causes a lot of wheezing, and now we are started to see flu this week. It is concerning amongst the COVID that’s starting to skyrocket in the community,” said Dr. Basila.

To help reduce the spread and keep kids out of the hospital, Dr. Basila and several other local doctors urged the Scottsboro City School Board to make face coverings mandatory.

Basila explained the effectiveness.

“Especially in children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated, this is the only way we can protect our children. By having them wear the face mask, it blocks the transmission of the respiratory droplets and illness,” said Dr. Basila.

Many people have stated exposing children to the virus could help, which Dr. Basilla said it’s not safe since some kids may not show symptoms.

“It’s dangerous to say to start trying to expose them and get them sick. I have three kids, and I would not do that to my children and wouldn’t recommend it for anyone else,” said Dr. Basila.

Scottsboro City Schools will require face coverings until September 2.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers
Patrol car Jourdan Darnell Whitney wrecked into
Two people injured, one patrol car wrecked following high-speed chase in Athens

Latest News

Grant City Hall
Town of Grant clerk suspended with pay after reporting altercation between mayor and former police chief
Two hospitalized after motorcycle versus car crash in Decatur
A representative for Alabama A&M tells us the case numbers are going down.
North Alabama colleges requiring masks, some reporting low case numbers
Huntsville City Council votes against changing employee disciplinary procedure