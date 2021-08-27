Overturned 18-wheeler causing major traffic delays in Huntsville
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck on I-565 is causing some major traffic delays in Huntsville Friday afternoon.
An 18-wheeler overturned in the eastbound lanes on I-565 near Mooresville Road just before 3 p.m. As a result, some of the lanes are blocked off causing a traffic jam during Friday rush hour.
Crews are on the scene but the condition of the driver is still unknown at this time.
