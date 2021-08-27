Deals
Overturned 18-wheeler causing major traffic delays in Huntsville

Wreck on Eastbound lanes
Wreck on Eastbound lanes(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck on I-565 is causing some major traffic delays in Huntsville Friday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler overturned in the eastbound lanes on I-565 near Mooresville Road just before 3 p.m. As a result, some of the lanes are blocked off causing a traffic jam during Friday rush hour.

Crews are on the scene but the condition of the driver is still unknown at this time.

ALGO Traffic shows the affected lanes
ALGO Traffic shows the affected lanes(ALGO)

