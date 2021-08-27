North Alabama colleges requiring masks, some reporting low case numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the growing cases of COVID-19, we wanted to check in to see how our colleges are doing in the valley.

Vaccinations are not mandated, but Alabama A&M, the University of North Alabama and the University of Alabama in Huntsville are all requiring masks in buildings on campus.

So is Oakwood University.

“Happy, I mean it’s a little safer of course and it’s just that extra step.”

Sophomore JyAire McEachin tells us she was happy to hear Oakwood University decided to require masks. She says the school administration is doing its best to make students feel safe on campus, by recommending students get the vaccine.

“They’re not forcing it, but they’re encouraging it, so that pushed me the extra little step to go do it,” she said.

That’s what McEachin did Thursday.

“I went and got vaccinated. My first dose. I think it’s just better to go ahead and get it. Spread is going around,” McEachin said.

Sophomore Erin Harrell tells us she got vaccinated in June.

“As far as the people who live in my suite, all of our parents are nurses so we all have the vaccine,” Harrell said.

Alabama A&M is also encouraging students to get vaccinated and hosted a virtual Q&A Thursday so students could ask questions to Tracy Doughty with Huntsville Hospital.

Some of those questions were about the safety of the vaccine and its effect on your body.

“We love that the students are asking questions. We encourage as many questions to be asked about this virus, about the vaccine because the more they know the more willing they are to do their part and spread that message to their peers,” Carlquista Slay said.

Carlquista Slay, the interim director of health & counseling services for Alabama A&M tells us she hopes parents encourage their children to follow health guidelines as well.

“Everybody has to do their part. There’s a certain amount of personal responsibility, regardless of everyone’s best efforts. There’s still a certain amount of personal responsibility to make sure we keep this virus under control,” Slay said.

Alabama A&M is hosting a vaccination clinic for students and staff Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Here are the most updated to date COVID case numbers of those schools:

ALABAMA A&M: 27

UNA: 18

UAH: 37

