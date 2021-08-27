More heat and humidity today and this weekend ahead of Tropical Storm Ida impacts next week

Happy Friday! Another hot day on the way today but there are changes on the way.

Similar to every other day this week we are waking up to some more warmth and humidity, which is leading to some areas of patchy fog. That fog could create some issues out there this morning for that commute, but nothing near what we saw earlier in the week. Today is going to be another hot summer day. High temperatures will once again be right around the 90-degree mark and factoring in humidity we will be back into the triple digits for that feels like temperature.

Heat will continue into the weekend with that chance at a few isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will most likely reach the upper 80s or low 90s both days.

Tropical Storm Ida has developed in the Caribbean and is expected to move into the very warm Gulf Waters this weekend. As that happens, it is likely that the storm will intensify very quickly, becoming a hurricane, possibly a major storm, before landfall. Placement and timing are still in question, but it does look like we will be dealing with storms of some sort from this by Monday or Tuesday. The farther west the storm makes landfall, the more likely we will deal with impacts here in North Alabama. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

