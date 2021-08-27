Missing Gurley man could be medically endangered

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff is asking for help to find a missing man.

Robert Sisk of Gurley was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday. He is possibly injured.

He is driving a 2013 Grey Chevrolet Silverado K1500, with Alabama plates reading 6532AC4.

Sisk may be in the area of Keel Mountain Road, according to the sheriff that’s where he was believed to be last seen.

