Missing Gurley man could be medically endangered

Robert Sisk
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff is asking for help to find a missing man.

Robert Sisk of Gurley was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday. He is possibly injured.

He is driving a 2013 Grey Chevrolet Silverado K1500, with Alabama plates reading 6532AC4.

Sisk may be in the area of Keel Mountain Road, according to the sheriff that’s where he was believed to be last seen.

