Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Lauderdale County moves 3 schools to hybrid learning

(WTOK)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Schools announced three schools will move to hybrid learning for the next ten school days.

From Monday, August 31 until Monday, September 13, the following schools will be following the hybrid plan:

  • Brooks High School
  • Brooks Elementary
  • Wilson School

September 1 and September 8 will be e-learning days for all students. Students in all grade levels will be provided with the needed packets or devices to complete the assigned work over the 10 school day period.

According to Lauderdale County Schools, students not isolating, showing symptoms, or positive for COVID can still participate in school events.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Latino student talks about the struggles of undocumented immigrants aiming for a college...
The American Dream: Hundreds of Russellville City School students won’t be able to attend college in Alabama because of state law
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Two injured in motorcycle versus car accident in Decatur
Two hospitalized after motorcycle versus car crash in Decatur
Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Robert Sisk
Missing Gurley man could be medically endangered
Huntsville parent fights for student mask exemption
Huntsville parent fights for mask exemption for 5-year-old daughter with asthma
Decatur schools managing food shortages
Decatur schools managing food shortages
Kitchen Cops - August 27
Kitchen Cops - August 27