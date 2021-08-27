Lauderdale County moves 3 schools to hybrid learning

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Schools announced three schools will move to hybrid learning for the next ten school days.

From Monday, August 31 until Monday, September 13, the following schools will be following the hybrid plan:

Brooks High School

Brooks Elementary

Wilson School

September 1 and September 8 will be e-learning days for all students. Students in all grade levels will be provided with the needed packets or devices to complete the assigned work over the 10 school day period.

According to Lauderdale County Schools, students not isolating, showing symptoms, or positive for COVID can still participate in school events.

