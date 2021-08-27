Ida forecast to be a Major Hurricane and will have impacts to the Tennessee Valley early next week

Tropical Storm Ida has just pushed past the Cayman Island and is moving north towards Cuba in the Caribbean this morning. As of 4 AM CDT, the strongest sustained winds in the storm are 45 mph. Tropical Storm Criteria is 39 mph.

Hurricane Ida is expected to be a Category 3 storm upon landfall Sunday (WAFF 48)

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Ida is expected to reach Category 3 Status. (WAFF 48)

The latest information and forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows that Ida is likely to rapidly intensify as we move into the weekend and will likely be a Category 3 Major Hurricane upon landfall. The current forecast has landfall occurring during Sunday afternoon or evening along the Louisiana coast.

This will bring heavy rainfall to the Gulf Coast and inland as it climbs north through Louisiana and Mississippi before pushing into Alabama and Tennessee. Wind speeds of 115 mph or grater will be likely along the Gulf Coast near landfall and winds gusts could be

Impacts for the Tennessee Valley

While we are still three days away from our largest impacts here in North Alabama, it is still a great time to get prepared.

Potential rainfall from Ida may be near 3 to 5 inches across North Alabama (WAFF 48)

The main impact for the Tennessee currently looks to be more significant rainfall, especially if the track stays close to where it currently is. Rainfall totals could be between 3 to 5 inches across much of North Alabama, with the heaviest rain more likely to fall to the west of I-65.

The main impacts expected from Tropical Storm Ida. (WAFF 48)

It is still pretty early to determine what sort of severe weather impacts we will have here, but right now it looks as though the best threat would be on Tuesday as the northeast quadrant pushes in. However, if the storms center has weakened enough by the time it reaches North Alabama, the dynamics may not be as strong. That could limit the stronger storms here, but I still think that either way we will see periods of heavy rain.

The 48 First Alert Weather Team will continue to examine the latest trends keep you up to date with updates all weekend long. Make sure you have the 48 First Alert Weather App (Available for Apple and Android) for the latest video updates and track!

