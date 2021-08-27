Huntsville parent fights for mask exemption for 5-year-old daughter with asthma

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lifelong Huntsville resident Sara Ward is speaking out about her battle with Huntsville City Schools.

Her 5-year-old daughter, Blaire, was supposed to start Kindergarten on Aug. 4, but that never happened.

“I was very quiet about this in the beginning,” Ward said. “We didn’t go to open house, we didn’t go to the first day because I didn’t want to cause a big ruckus. I wanted to be quiet and do what was right.”

About a week before the first day of school, the district issued a mask mandate for all children 2 years and older. Ward jumped into action, hoping to get a medical exemption for 5-year-old Blaire who has a history of asthma.

Ward has four children, two of them are school-aged. She said her oldest daughter wears a mask to school every day without any problems.

“My 6th grader goes to school every day with a mask,” Ward said. “Doesn’t matter if I agree with it or don’t agree with it. We abide by the rules, we do our due diligence and she goes to school.”

But for Blaire, wearing a mask is a problem.

“So having her airways blocked freaks her out,” Ward said. “And when that happens, she starts panicking so then she’s trying to gasp for air and it just sends her into a spiral.”

Ward’s pediatrician’s office told her they would not be issuing any mask exemptions, but they would provide documentation explaining Blaire’s medical history with asthma and a prescription list. Ward immediately sent the documents to her daughter’s school. Her request was soon denied, based on CDC guidance.

The email response reads in part: “Most people with underlying medical conditions can and should wear masks.”

Response to Sara Ward's initial mask exemption request (WAFF 48 News)

Ward then pulled additional hospital records that prove her daughter has a medical history of acute respiratory failure. She referenced Huntsville City School’s mask policy exceptions under HCS Policy 4.18, which states, “A face covering will not be required if a parent, guardian, or visitor is: experiencing acute difficulty breathing; etc.”

HCS Face Covering Procedure (WAFF 48 News)

“So I even highlighted and circled -- here is her history, here is the exemption,” Ward said. “And they replied back with what I felt like a bribery, saying that she could get a 504 plan.”

The email reads, in part:

“If Blaire were to qualify for Section 504 eligibility, she could have a learning plan (called a “504 Plan”) that provides accommodations related to masking. For example, accommodations may include one or more of the following: frequent mask breaks, a plan that provides rewards for wearing a mask, and longer mask breaks when Blaire is having difficulty breathing or struggling with anxiety caused by the mask.”

At that point, Ward submitted a letter of withdrawal, and Blaire now attends a local homeschool facility.

“I would like to get back to where we used to be as a society where parents could make the decisions for their kids as they should,” Ward said.

WAFF reached out to Huntsville City Schools about Blaire’s situation. A spokesperson said they cannot discuss specifics on any one student’s personal situation. However, the spokesperson supplied this document, and guidance from the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The policy lays out five general mask exemptions.

Kids under 2 years-old

Children with developmental or physical issues

Children with head or neck abnormalities that results in airway obstruction

Children with behavioral/psychological issues such as severe anxiety

Children with severe autism or extreme developmental delay

Ward tells me she’s talked with an attorney, but for now her daughter is still being homeschooled.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.