Huntsville City Council votes against changing employee disciplinary procedure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council voted against a proposal that would allow a city employee to be immediately fired if they committed a felony.

The proposal was introduced at Thursday night’s City Council meeting and not long after former Huntsville police officer William Darby was still considered a city employee with pay after he was convicted of murder. Darby has since resigned from the department and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The proposal states: “(A) Indictment for, conviction of, or commission of, an act which would constitute, (1) a felony or (2) a crime involving moral turpitude; conviction of, or the commission of an act which would constitute a misdemeanor which reflects unfavorably upon the employee’s character or his/her effectiveness in the job; however, a conviction of a felony during employment is cause for immediate termination upon rendering of the verdict and a department hearing will not be conducted.”

WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler is inside that City Council meeting right now and will have more updates tonight on WAFF 48 News at 10.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.