Huntsville City Council votes against changing employee disciplinary procedure

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council voted against a proposal that would allow a city employee to be immediately fired if they committed a felony.

The proposal was introduced at Thursday night’s City Council meeting and not long after former Huntsville police officer William Darby was still considered a city employee with pay after he was convicted of murder. Darby has since resigned from the department and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

RELATED: Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years
RELATED: Huntsville police officer convicted of murder on paid leave

The proposal states: “(A) Indictment for, conviction of, or commission of, an act which would constitute, (1) a felony or (2) a crime involving moral turpitude; conviction of, or the commission of an act which would constitute a misdemeanor which reflects unfavorably upon the employee’s character or his/her effectiveness in the job; however, a conviction of a felony during employment is cause for immediate termination upon rendering of the verdict and a department hearing will not be conducted.”

WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler is inside that City Council meeting right now and will have more updates tonight on WAFF 48 News at 10.

