Grant town clerk suspended with pay after reporting altercation between mayor, former police chief

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, WAFF 48 talked to the town clerk of Grant, who said he witnessed the aftermath of an altercation between the city’s mayor and police chief.

Now, Phillip Goodson, the town clerk, is suspended with pay and said he believes the move was retaliation for speaking out. Goodson said he found out he was suspended on Wednesday during a special meeting at city hall.

“I think I am being targeted because I spoke out about it,” said Goodson.

Mayor Larry Walker announced during the meeting and presented a letter to Goodson. It stated Goodson is suspended with pay due to his recent actions and pending investigation. Those listed actions include insubordination, failure to carry out instructions, and disregard for orders.

Goodson spoke to WAFF 48 about an argument that happened between Mayor Walker and former Police Chief Ted Thompson.

Goodson told WAFF 48 he heard an argument between the two men at the city office, and he found the former police chief on top of the mayor. Goodson believes the argument started over discussions involving other city employees.

“I did not want to be in this position, but I felt like I had a responsibility to report, and when I did, there were two council members that were sitting there when we talked about some of the issues, and nothing came of that,” said Goodson.

WAFF 48 reached out to Councilman Joe Frazier, and he said the council did not vote to suspend Goodson. He said the decision was made by the mayor.

WAFF 48 also reached out to the mayor for a comment, but he declined.

Goodson said he has notified the state ethics department about his suspension and is waiting to hear back.

The suspension is currently under investigation and is being handled by the town attorney.

Thompson no longer works with the police department. He received a new job as a school resource officer at Asbury School before the altercation.

