Gov. Ivey orders flags at half-staff in honor of Afghanistan victims

Alabama Capitol flags at half-staff
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey issued all flags to be lowered at half-staff as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Ivey released the following statement Thursday regarding the attack:

“The state of Alabama joins our fellow Americans and allies in mourning the loss of our American patriots and the brave other victims in Afghanistan. We pray for their loved ones to be comforted during their time of grieving, those injured in the attack and for all of our service members, citizens and cohorts to make it home safely. The sacrifice of those we lost today and in the years before is not in vain, and our support remains steadfast for the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Ivey says this comes after President Biden’s proclamation to lower the flags in honor of the victims.

The release from the governor’s office also states all flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30th.

