Finally Friday Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT
Partly sunny throughout your afternoon hours today… helping us to climb into the 90s very quickly.

Overall, a calm Friday afternoon is expected with a chance at thunderstorms.

Tonight, much of the same with mostly clear skies and lows dipping into the 70s.

Into the weekend we have a better shot at seeing some rain across the Valley, but it’s not looking like a wash by any means. The soaker will move in for next week as we see what is left of Ida pass through.

First Alert days have been issued for Monday and Tuesday for possible impacts of the system including flooding, gusty winds, lightning and the potential for more severe weather.

