Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge between Huntsville Hospital, Blackwell Medical Tower

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge in Huntsville
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a dump truck hit the pedestrian bridge on Gallatin Street connecting Huntsville Hospital to Blackwell Medical Tower.

Huntsville Hospital confirmed the truck collided with the Gallatin Street Bridge. According to the hospital, a structural engineer is on-site to assess the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Two years ago, a waste removal truck collided with the same bridge when the truck’s hydraulic bed was in the up position.

Stay tuned to this story for further information on the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Latino student talks about the struggles of undocumented immigrants aiming for a college...
The American Dream: Hundreds of Russellville City School students won’t be able to attend college in Alabama because of state law
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers
Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer
Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer

Latest News

Huntsville parent fights for student mask exemption
Huntsville parent fights for student mask exemption
New motion filed in Joshua James case
New motion filed in Joshua James case
Dump truck hits Huntsville Hospital pedestrian bridge
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge in Huntsville
UAB nurse describes working in ICU during pandemic
UAB nurse describes working in ICU during pandemic
Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on the conviction, sentencing of Mike Blakely
Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on the conviction, sentencing of Mike Blakely