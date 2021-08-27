Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge between Huntsville Hospital, Blackwell Medical Tower

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a dump truck hit the pedestrian bridge on Gallatin Street connecting Huntsville Hospital to Blackwell Medical Tower.

Huntsville Hospital confirmed the truck collided with the Gallatin Street Bridge. According to the hospital, a structural engineer is on-site to assess the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Two years ago, a waste removal truck collided with the same bridge when the truck’s hydraulic bed was in the up position.

Stay tuned to this story for further information on the bridge.

