Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Decatur City Schools manages food shortages

A cafeteria worker at Decatur High School loads a lunch tray for a student Wednesday.
A cafeteria worker at Decatur High School loads a lunch tray for a student Wednesday.(Wes Tomlinson | Wes Tomlinson (Decatur Daily))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Labor shortages seem to be impacting everyone these days - even school cafeteria lunch teams.

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily are reporting that staffers in the Decatur City School system are having to be creative because their vendor is short on workers and drivers and food isn’t believe delivered on time.

Devin Williamson, supervisor of child nutrition for Decatur City Schools, said the supply problems have not reduced the amount of food available to students. “We are making substitutions, and there is plenty of food for the students,” she said. For example, Tuesday was supposed to be pizza day, but there was no pizza. So DCS replaced it with pizza crunchers, which turned out to be a pretty big hit.

The Daily reached out to the supplier, Wood Fruittecher of Birmingham, and found out that the company’s president was unavailable for comment because he was out on the front lines making deliveries personally. The school system is working with another vendor to try to fill in the gaps.

You can learn more about this by checking out Friday’s edition of the Decatur Daily, or reading the Daily’s full web store by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Latino student talks about the struggles of undocumented immigrants aiming for a college...
The American Dream: Hundreds of Russellville City School students won’t be able to attend college in Alabama because of state law
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers
Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer
Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer

Latest News

Huntsville parent fights for student mask exemption
Huntsville parent fights for student mask exemption
New motion filed in Joshua James case
New motion filed in Joshua James case
Dump truck hits Huntsville Hospital pedestrian bridge
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge in Huntsville
UAB nurse describes working in ICU during pandemic
UAB nurse describes working in ICU during pandemic
Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on the conviction, sentencing of Mike Blakely
Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on the conviction, sentencing of Mike Blakely