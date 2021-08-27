Decatur City Schools manages food shortages

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Labor shortages seem to be impacting everyone these days - even school cafeteria lunch teams.

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily are reporting that staffers in the Decatur City School system are having to be creative because their vendor is short on workers and drivers and food isn’t believe delivered on time.

Devin Williamson, supervisor of child nutrition for Decatur City Schools, said the supply problems have not reduced the amount of food available to students. “We are making substitutions, and there is plenty of food for the students,” she said. For example, Tuesday was supposed to be pizza day, but there was no pizza. So DCS replaced it with pizza crunchers, which turned out to be a pretty big hit.

The Daily reached out to the supplier, Wood Fruittecher of Birmingham, and found out that the company’s president was unavailable for comment because he was out on the front lines making deliveries personally. The school system is working with another vendor to try to fill in the gaps.

You can learn more about this by checking out Friday’s edition of the Decatur Daily, or reading the Daily’s full web store by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.