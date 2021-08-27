Deals
An attorney is requesting the release of former police officer William Darby’s body-camera footage

William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney Martin Weinberg is requesting the release of the police body-camera footage worn by convicted former police officer William Darby.

The press conference has ended. The full video will be uploaded to this story shortly.

Weinburg is holding a press conference to address concerns about the release of the body-worn camera video of former police officer William Darby who was convicted of the murder of Jeffery Parker. Attorney Weinberg represents the Parker family.

