48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football scores and highlights

By Georgia Chambers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 1 of high school football is here, and there were some great matchups and great plays this week. Check ‘em out!

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO VIEW WEEK 1 MATCHUPS]

48 BLITZ WEEK 1

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

  • Hartselle at Mae Jemison [LINK]
  • Brooks at Sheffield [LINK]
  • W. Limestone at Clements [LINK]
  • Colbert Heights at Decatur Heritage [LINK]

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

  • Muscle Shoals at Florence [LINK]
  • Mountain Brook at Huntsville [LINK]
  • East Lawrence at West Morgan [LINK]
  • Arab at Guntersville - Game Of The Week [LINK]
  • Athens at James Clemens [LINK]
  • Austin at Decatur [LINK]
  • Brewer at Priceville [LINK]
  • East Limestone at Mars Hill [LINK]
  • Section at Valley Head [LINK]
  • Scottsboro at Madison Academy [LINK]
  • Sparkman at Thompson [LINK]
  • Plainview at Ider [LINK]
  • Lee at Grissom [LINK]

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Fan picks will be revealed on Thursday night on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

The 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show runs Thursday’s at 6:30 PM. It will run weekly throughout the high school football season, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or by visiting the sports section of WAFF.com/48 News App.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

