Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Mostly sunny out there for your Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are already beginning to climb a bit for your noon hour. We will see the 80s quickly turn into the lower 90s… and feel much hotter.

Showers and storms are looking possible for your late afternoon and evening tonight, but more on the isolated side of things. Storm chances will spill into your evening, but not overnight hours. We will be left with clear skies to start off your Finally Friday.

The 90s persist through the rest of the week and into portions of the weekend as well. Along with the heat, we are keeping the rain chances in the forecast.

The tropics continues to keep us on our toes with the likelihood of development in the next 4 to 5 days. Looking further into the future… we may be talking about impacts at home as early as next week.

