More than a dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Marshall County jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A COVID-19 outbreak has hit Marshall County jail. 19 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.

“We do have three that are in the hospital. One is in Huntsville Hospital, two are at Marshall Medical North. Two are on ventilators, and the other is in ICU,” said Sheriff Sims.

Sheriff Sims said Blount County had an inmate who was transported to the jail and became symptomatic with COVID-19 and was taken to the hospital.

That inmate died last week.

Sheriff Sims said an extensive COVID screening is done on inmates when they enter the jail, and if they are sick, they are tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms.

Right now, 237 inmates are men inside the jail, and there are only 172 beds. Additionally, 37 women are being housed at the Albertville jail due to renovations.

Sheriff Sims said a third of those inmates have been vaccinated, and 62 inmates are from the state.

“I’ve got inmates that are refusing to get vaccinated because they know the state is going to take them out of the county jail because that is one of the requirements.”

Most importantly, Sheriff Sims said he wants the community to know they are doing all they can to treat and protect the inmates.

“We have 24 hours and 7 days a week a nurse on staff. Sometimes we have two nurses on staff, and they are doing all they can with what we’ve got.

A vaccine clinic was also held on Wednesday for inmates and staff at the jail. 50 Moderna vaccines were administered.

