Madison County Schools hiring RNs, after-school nurses, lead nurse and more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School district is now hiring for health services positions. Full-time and part-time spots are available.

“If there are community members who are RNs and who want to be able to support the community right now, that’s the heart that we are looking for,” said Dr. Rachel Ballard, director of equity and innovation at Madison County Schools.

The district is specifically looking for a lead nurse, after-school nurses, and substitute nurses.

Ballard said after-school nurses are especially important this year with more students taking part in extracurriculars.

“Because of the number of after-school activities we have, we are looking for a number of after-school nurses,” Ballard said. “We are also looking for at least two to four additional RNs and substitute nurses.”

The role of the school nurse has changed a bit with time. Ballard said they are multi-taskers with a lot of heart and passion, tending to many different needs. If you have a desire to lend a hand, Ballard encourages you to reach out and learn more.

“Well we know, managing through a pandemic for now a third school year that our community is resilient,” Ballard said. “And our students, at the end of the day, when we can look them in the eye and say that I supported -- Whether that’s teaching, whether that’s providing health services to students...That type of impact is something that you can’t describe.”

If you are interested in applying, you can visit the Madison County Schools website. Dr. Ballard said you can also send her an email with your resume or if you have any questions at rballard@mcssk12.org.

“If you know of a school nurse, invite them to consider applying and also thank a school nurse,” Ballard said. “I think that’s the encouragement they may need right now all over Madison County and even across our state and country. Thank a school nurse.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.