Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hollywood students named National Champions in SkillsUSA competition

The EPCOT team
The EPCOT team(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Hollywood is now home to some national champs!

During the 2020-2021 school year and this past summer, Mr. Jordan Cain’s Precision Machine Technology students participated in the SkillsUSA competition.

The EPCOT team, also known as the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology team, finished 1st Place in the nation, making them National Champions. Luke West earned the High School Gold Medal in CNC Milling Specialist. Natalie Cain, Tyler Marr and Raymond Pace earned the High School Silver Medal in Automated Manufacturing. Will Jones also earned the High School Bronze Medal in CNC Milling Specialist.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world where students can showcase their talents in competition areas such as robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice and aviation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run
Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife
Killen man accused of murdering his wife arrested in Athens
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
Police identify the three victims killed in a Huntsville house fire
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Hundreds of Russellville City School students can't attend college in Alabama because of state...
Hundreds of Russellville City School students can't attend college in Alabama because of state law
All 12 county health departments in North Alabama are doing testing Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 testing at your county health department: What you need to know
Marshall County Jail
More than a dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Marshall County jail
Brindlee Mountain Primary School
Brindlee Mountain Primary School principal address COVID-19 concerns for parents