Hollywood students named National Champions in SkillsUSA competition

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Hollywood is now home to some national champs!

During the 2020-2021 school year and this past summer, Mr. Jordan Cain’s Precision Machine Technology students participated in the SkillsUSA competition.

The EPCOT team, also known as the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology team, finished 1st Place in the nation, making them National Champions. Luke West earned the High School Gold Medal in CNC Milling Specialist. Natalie Cain, Tyler Marr and Raymond Pace earned the High School Silver Medal in Automated Manufacturing. Will Jones also earned the High School Bronze Medal in CNC Milling Specialist.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world where students can showcase their talents in competition areas such as robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice and aviation.

