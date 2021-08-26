Heat, humidity return along with afternoon storms on Thursday

Happy Thursday! More heat and humidity today, but you may also need the umbrella as well!

The humidity continues to stay high across the Valley this morning and that has created some more patchy fog here for the start of your Thursday. Heat and humidity will be back again this afternoon, with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, but some spots may not make it that high due to storms. There is a much better threat at afternoon scattered showers and storms today as storms develop to our northeast. Storms will be moving east to west and could bring gusty wind and periods of heavy rainfall. Total rainfall could be in excess of a quarter to a half-inch. With the heat and humidity, we will still feel like 100+ degrees in many spots.

While there will be a tiny chance at an isolated storm on Friday, it will likely stay dry for most of us with temperatures back near 90-degrees. Feels like temperatures may still be into the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will remain high Friday and again into the weekend. There are better storm chances for the weekend with scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday, but they are not expected to be too widespread. We have to keep an eye on the early and middle parts of next week for the potential for some tropical activity. The latest trends have a tropical cyclone in the Gulf which may create some issues here in Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. Stay tuned!

