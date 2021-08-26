Deals
Georgia man indicted for Albertville bank robbery

Nekyle Andreas Chaney(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Georgia man was indicted this week for robbing a bank in Albertville earlier this year.

Nekyle N. Chaney, 45, of Covington, Georgia, was indicted on bank robbery charges after he was accused of robbing the Regions Bank in Albertville by force, violence or intimidation.

In February 2021, Chaney walked into the Regions Banks on U.S. Highway 431, took an unknown amount of money and ran. Officers found him in the area later that day as well as three other men connected to the robbery. According to officers, Chaney was the only person who went into the bank.

READ MORE: Police identify suspects in Albertville bank robbery

Chaney faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Albertville Police Department. 

