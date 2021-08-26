Deals
Design Alabama coming to Tuscumbia Thursday and your input is needed!

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you have any ideas on how to revitalize Tuscumbia?

The city of Tuscumbia needs your help with ways to spruce up the city and some of them will come to fruition with help from a non-profit called Design Alabama.

The city of Tuscumbia is growing and Thursday night, residents here will have the opportunity to say how they will like to see it continue to grow

Tuscumbia was picked to participate in Design Alabama’s program called DesignPlace. The program provides design, planning and community identity assistance through design professionals with experience in architecture, landscape architecture.

Civic leaders work with designers and planners to excavate ideas that will help make their communities desirable, profitable and more livable.

Design Alabama will be in town Thursday through Saturday to create this revitalization plan for Tuscumbia. They are looking for help and ideas from community members.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said this is important because the city doesn’t have all of the resources and time to commit to a design when it comes to sprucing up the area

Underwood also said this program will help them with the years to come.

“I think it’s important for us to have a chance to say how can we take our assets and make them better and then have a plan that goes not just for the next week or next month, or next year, but 20 years in the future on how we want this community to look like and it’s fully community-driven,” said Underwood.

Thursday night’s meet-and-go is from 5:30 until 6:30 in Tuscumbia City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

