Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer

By Trent Butler
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here is more proof that you can’t ever let your guard down! In this week’s Valley’s Wanted, the Crime Stoppers are looking for a thief who pulled off a grab and go with a gun.

Let’s set the scene for you. It’s August 8th, at the Wavaho convenience store on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville. A guy in a black cap and white shirt notices that the man in front of him has a Glock handgun sticking out of his pants pocket. As fast as you can say, “I want your gun!”, he snatches the weapon, then points it at the victim, threatening him, as he backs out of the store.

Do you know this pistol pilferer? If so, you could be in line, for a four-figure reward.

If it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000 from the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME, text or email your info.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run
Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife
Killen man accused of murdering his wife arrested in Athens
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
Police identify the three victims killed in a Huntsville house fire

Latest News

Huntsville City School nutrition workers pleading for staffing help
Huntsville City Schools Child Nutrition Program Managers begging for staffing help
Huntsville City School nutrition workers pleading for staffing help
Huntsville City School nutrition workers pleading for staffing help
Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer
Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer
Senior Living Vaccine Clinic at The Range in Madison
Senior Living Vaccine Clinic at The Range in Madison