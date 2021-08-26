Crime of the Week: The pistol pilferer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here is more proof that you can’t ever let your guard down! In this week’s Valley’s Wanted, the Crime Stoppers are looking for a thief who pulled off a grab and go with a gun.

Let’s set the scene for you. It’s August 8th, at the Wavaho convenience store on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville. A guy in a black cap and white shirt notices that the man in front of him has a Glock handgun sticking out of his pants pocket. As fast as you can say, “I want your gun!”, he snatches the weapon, then points it at the victim, threatening him, as he backs out of the store.

Do you know this pistol pilferer? If so, you could be in line, for a four-figure reward.

If it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000 from the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME, text or email your info.

