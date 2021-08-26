COVID-19 testing at your county health department: What you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With COVID-19 testing centers slammed right now, we are on your side tonight on the do’s and don’ts before you head to get your test.

The best way to avoid long lines or being told to go somewhere else is to call your local health departments.

All 12 county health departments in north Alabama are testing Monday through Friday.

“I tried Walgreens and they cant get him in until tomorrow so that’s why we called here and they said they could get him in today,” Kristy Logan said.

Jacob Moran’s mother tell us she is relieved the Morgan County Health Department was able to get her son tested Wednesday.

“I’ve got other children as well, so with his symptoms I wanted to go ahead and get him tested to see what was going on with it,” she explained.

The county health departments are offering rapid testing and PCR testing, so she got her son’s results in minutes, free of charge. But in order to be tested at a county health department right now, you need to be showing symptoms or be a close contact. That’s because the demand is so high.

“The week starting at AUgust 9, we did about 750 to 760 tests as a whole within northern Alabama. The very next week we did a little less than 1,500. This week, we’re on track this week already to do a little over 2,000 tests,” Michael Glenn said.

Michael Glenn, the assistant administrator for the northern district of the Alabama Department of Public Health says county health departments have been extremely busy. That’s why they ask you to call, so they can tell you what time frame to be here.

“We don’t want people sitting here for hours, waiting on a test. So we give people not necessarily an appointment, but a time frame in which to be here.”

When you arrive you’re asked to wait in your car to be tested.

Again, they will give you a rapid test and contact you with your PCR results to confirm in 2-3 days.

You’re asked to call your county health department for a time frame to show up.

