Cotaco School goes remote due to COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Catato School in Somerville is one of many schools going remote while a number of staff members are in quarantine.

School officials made the announcement Thursday that students will be on a remote learning schedule from August 30th until September 3rd. Students will remain in the classroom on Friday, August 27th.

Parents and guardians are advised to communicate with their student’s teacher through School Status or email. The remaining teachers and staff will be on campus during normal school hours in case any supplies or assignments need to be picked up. Curbside meals will also be provided.

The transition to remote learning is for Cotaco School only.

You can find more information and keep up with school updates on the school’s website, linked here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.