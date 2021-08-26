Deals
Brindlee Mountain Primary School principal address COVID-19 concerns for parents

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, WAFF 48 received several messages from parents concerned about the rising cases of COVID-19 at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

Principal Terry Allen said they have 7 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. However, no staff members have tested positive at the school.

Parents said they weren’t being contacted by school officials and there were no safety measures in place.

WAFF 48 talked to Principal Allen, and he said they are responsible for contact tracing and use seating charts in all of their classrooms.

“Based on that, we follow in the guidelines by the Alabama Department of Public Health and contact trace within that if students were wearing a mask in that area and if it was 15 minutes and 3 feet of 24 hours If not, then we contact the parent,” said Allen.

Another concern parents asked was if the school was shutting down. Allen dismissed the rumors on social media and stated the school remains open.

“People need to get their information from a news outlet that can confirm or from the schools themselves and not Facebook,” said Allen.

The primary school does share a campus with the high school, but as of Wednesday, in-class learning is still the plan at the primary school.

Allen said about 60 students are in quarantine right now.

