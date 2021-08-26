Deals
Alabama Republican Party: 50,000 attended Trump rally in Cullman

Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.
Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Republican Party said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s rally in Cullman Saturday was the largest political event in Alabama history.

According to the Alabama Republican Party, up to 50,000 people attended the rally and over a million more watched it from home. A Donald Trump reception fundraiser brought in $1.17 million in contributions and commitments from across the state.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl released the following statement:

“We are very excited about what we accomplished together this weekend. The Trump Rally was the biggest political event I’ve ever seen in the State of Alabama, and it shows the passion people have for our county, and the Conservative values the Republican Party represents.”

“The Republican Party is committed to fighting for the people of Alabama, and we are thrilled that Donald Trump joined us in jump starting our campaign to take back the House and Senate. It’s not easy to break fundraising records, but it’s important that Republicans have the resources we need to challenge the Democrat Party and the socialist agenda that is being forced on the people of Alabama.”

“I am thankful to everyone who helped make Saturday such a great and historic night for the state of Alabama, especially our donors and President Trump, who continue to make Alabama a priority. This rally is just the beginning of our fight to restore America.”

