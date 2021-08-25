Deals
Two people injured, one patrol car wrecked following high-speed chase in Athens

Patrol car Jourdan Darnell Whitney wrecked into
Patrol car Jourdan Darnell Whitney wrecked into(APD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is facing charges after he led Athens police on a high-speed chase that resulted in two people injured and a wrecked patrol car.

Around 12:30 Wednesday morning, Jourdan Darnell Whitney was seen driving a car faster than 90 mph on Elm Street near US 31. When he turned south on US 31 he hit a stopped patrol car on the side of the road near the Roy Long Road intersection.

Jourdan Darnell Whitney
Jourdan Darnell Whitney(APD)

That’s when police say Whitney left his car and ran away from the scene. He was later found and taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. at the Town and Country Motel.

A passenger in the car Whitney’s car was injured and transported to Athens Limestone hospital. We’re told that person was treated and is already out of the hospital. Officer Scott Jackson Jr. was stopped on the side of the road when his patrol car was hit and has minor injuries.

Whitney was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and two counts of third-degree assault. He was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

