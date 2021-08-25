Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two Marshall County schools go remote due to COVID-19

Two Marshall County schools going remote
Two Marshall County schools going remote(MCS)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two schools in Marshall County are moving to remote learning for 10 days due to COVID-19.

Asbury High School in Albertville and Brindlee Mountain High School in Guntersville will transition to remote learning from August 30th through September 6th. Superintendent Cindy Wigley says she is hopeful that 10 consecutive remote days will reduce the spread of the virus.

As of August 25, 79 student and staff members have tested positive for the virus at Asbury High School while 46 students and staff members tested positive at Brindlee Mountain.

According to our newspaper partners, The Advertiser-Gleam, a release was sent out to all parents and guardians about the move. The release states that parents of students at other schools in Marshall County should stay prepared in case any other schools have to make a remote transition as well.

“Parents of students attending other schools in the Marshall County School District, please have a backup plan in place for additional transitions to remote learning if required due to this continuing state trend.”

A meal pick-up is also being scheduled for students. More details on the lunch pick-up can be found on the Marshall County Schools website and Marshall County Child Nutrition Program Facebook page.

COVID SHUTS TWO SCHOOLS. Supt. Cindy Wigley sent this message out to parents of students at Brindlee and Asbury this...

Posted by The Advertiser-Gleam on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run
Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife
Killen man accused of murdering his wife arrested in Athens
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
Police identify the three victims killed in a Huntsville house fire
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Five Cullman County schools transitioning to remote learning
Five Cullman County schools to go virtual due to COVID-19
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers
Patrol car Jourdan Darnell Whitney wrecked into
Two people injured, one patrol car wrecked following high-speed chase in Athens
Calhoun Community College officials today announced that the college will conduct information...
Calhoun Community College offers cash incentive for vaccinated employees, students
Donald Trump Save America Rally
Alabama Republican Party estimates 50,000 people attended the Save America Rally