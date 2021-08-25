Two Marshall County schools go remote due to COVID-19

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two schools in Marshall County are moving to remote learning for 10 days due to COVID-19.

Asbury High School in Albertville and Brindlee Mountain High School in Guntersville will transition to remote learning from August 30th through September 6th. Superintendent Cindy Wigley says she is hopeful that 10 consecutive remote days will reduce the spread of the virus.

As of August 25, 79 student and staff members have tested positive for the virus at Asbury High School while 46 students and staff members tested positive at Brindlee Mountain.

According to our newspaper partners, The Advertiser-Gleam, a release was sent out to all parents and guardians about the move. The release states that parents of students at other schools in Marshall County should stay prepared in case any other schools have to make a remote transition as well.

“Parents of students attending other schools in the Marshall County School District, please have a backup plan in place for additional transitions to remote learning if required due to this continuing state trend.”

A meal pick-up is also being scheduled for students. More details on the lunch pick-up can be found on the Marshall County Schools website and Marshall County Child Nutrition Program Facebook page.

