Steamy Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunny and hot out there for your afternoon hours. A few passing clouds as we go into the next several hours, but for the most part we will steer clear of showers. Only an isolated chance is carried through your Wednesday.

Highs expected to range in the 90s today.

Lows tonight dip into the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday is our better chance at rain and storms across the Valley. Highs will once again range in the 90s.

Chances for showers stick with us following Thursday.

The tropics remain active with the strong possibility of development in the next several days… more details to come.

